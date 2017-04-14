Text On The 10s Weekend For Tix To See The Weeknd

April 14, 2017 10:15 AM
Starboy singer, The Weeknd is coming to South Florida and POWER 96 wants to send you to his show for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to his highly anticipated concert on May 11th. This text to win giveaway runs Friday, April 14th at 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, April 16th at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend The Weeknd “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” on Thursday, May 11th at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

