Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Going Public With Their Love! #IvyUnleashed

According to Us Weekly, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are finally ready to take their relationship public. “Holmes used to be super-worried about public attention…Katie is tired of playing the hiding game,”

They traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators so that paparazzi doesn’t get pictures! They’re sick and tired of it! Katie Holmes and Foxx allegedly first started dating in 2013, while Foxx co-starred with Holmes’ ex-husband Tom Cruise in the 2002 film Collateral Damage. Imagine how many couches Tom Cruise is jumping on now!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96