DNA Test Reveals Married Couple Are Actually Biological Twins!! #IvyUnleashed

Soooo what would YOU do if you realized you’ve been sleeping with your twin?!? A married couple from Mississippi has discovered that they are actually biological twins. The Mississippi Herald reports that the pair had undergone DNA tests at a fertility clinic because they were struggling to conceive a child. “We wouldn’t normally check to see if there was a relationship between the two samples, but in this case, the lab assistant involved was shocked by the similarity of each profile,” their unnamed physician explains. When he informed the couple, they thought he was joking and laughed. “The husband said that a lot of people remarked on the fact that they shared the same birthdays, and looked similar to each other, but he said it was just a funny coincidence and that the couple were definitely not related,” the doctor continues. “The poor man had no idea.” Sadly, the biological parents of the couple died when they were infants and both were put into state care. They were then adopted by separate families and due to a filing error, neither foster family ever knew that their adopted child had a twin. The couple is now considering the future of their relationship. WOW!!! Must be such a devastating situation.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96