LeBron James Jams Out to Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

By Abby Hassler
NBA superstar LeBron James cannot get enough of Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated, upcoming album, DAMN. James has been a fan of the “Humble” rapper for while and seems to have snagged an advanced copy of the record, which is set to drop tomorrow (April 14).
Posting on social media, the basketball star shared videos of himself jamming out to Lamar’s latest tunes. FADER reports a Lamar representative confirmed James was playing music from the upcoming album.
Check out the posts below.
Lebron already vibing to that new Kendrick Lamar album..
#DAMN https://t.co/0qVAtRkFZd—
Miguel Chines (@MiguelChines) April 13, 2017
LeBron is out here listening to Kendrick with an interesting caption...
(via @KingJames) https://t.co/uOlBKZhHhX—
go90 Sports (@go90Sports) April 13, 2017
