Harry Styles’ Self-Titled Debut Album Gets a Release Date

By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles fans have waited their whole lives for his debut studio album — and they won’t need to wait much longer. The former One Directioner (and co-star of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Dunkirk) has set a release date for his first solo outing after the boy band disbanded. You can buy Harry Styles by Harry Styles on May 12.

The album features 10 tracks including “Sign of the Times,” which debuted last week. Producers include Jeff Bhasker, Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon. The album will be available in gatefold vinyl, including a white version available at hstyles.co.uk. A limited edition CD comes with a 32-page hardcover book with photos from the recording sessions.

Behold a tracklist for Harry Styles: