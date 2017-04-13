Church of Cannabis to open in Denver on 4/20 #IvyUnleashed

A church for marijuana lovers is set to open in Denver, Colorado, during the weed-friendly 4/20 weekend. They stated quote “Our lifestance is that an individual’s spiritual journey, and search for meaning, is one of self-discovery, and one that may be accelerated and deepened with cannabis use.” The church is based in a 113-year-old chapel that has been getting renovated since July 2016 and now features colorful murals painted by artist Okuda San Miguel and Kenny Scharf. Interesting!
