Church of Cannabis to open in Denver on 4/20 #IvyUnleashed

April 13, 2017 8:59 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: cannabis, Church, colorado, denver, ivy unleashed, marijuana, Power 96, weed, ya chica ivy

A church for marijuana lovers is set to open in Denver, Colorado, during the weed-friendly 4/20 weekend. They stated quote “Our lifestance is that an individual’s spiritual journey, and search for meaning, is one of self-discovery, and one that may be accelerated and deepened with cannabis use.” The church is based in a 113-year-old chapel that has been getting renovated since July 2016 and now features colorful murals painted by artist Okuda San Miguel and Kenny Scharf. Interesting!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live