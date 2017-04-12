Wisconsin Company Debuts Candy-Flavored Cheese #Jp

Good news for people who love cheese and sweets: According to Eater, Wisconsin company Cow Candy has announced a new line of cheeses that taste like candy. The new products include Monterey jack cheese sticks flavored to taste like fruit punch, grape, orange, and strawberry, and emblazoned with images of Transformers and My Little Pony on the packaging. Another variety is dubbed Bee’s Cheese and tastes like honey. “As a parent, it can be difficult to find a healthy, easy-to-serve snack that competes with candy,” says Cow Candy founder Danyel O’Connor. “This struggle led to the creation of Cow Candy, a high-quality cheese bursting with fruit flavor to tempt kids’ taste buds and establish healthy snacking habits.” Each pack of Cow Candy retails for under $6