United Airlines CEO Apologizes for “Truly Horrific” Passenger Removal #Jp

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the “truly horrific” headline-making incident in which security dragged a 69-year-old doctor from an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville over the weekend. “I want you to know that we take full responsibility, and we will work to make it right,” Munoz said in a statement Tuesday. “I promise you we will do better.” Munoz went on to pledge a full review by the end of the month “to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.” CNN Money notes that this was Munoz’s third attempt to resolve the outrage that occurred after a now-viral video emerged of a bloodied and screaming passenger being removed from a plane to make room for crew members. Prior to his apology, Munoz emailed all United employees on Monday assuring them that he stood behind the crew members’ actions. Meanwhile, United’s stock price has plunged and even White House press secretary Sean Spicer weighed in. “I don’t think anyone looks at that video and isn’t a little disturbed that another human being is treated that way,” he told reporters