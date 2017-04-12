Tupac Shakur ARRESTED! #TrueStory #IvyUneashed

Tupac Shakur was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon just last month…

SERIOUSLY! Cops booked a 45-year-old man named Tupac Amaru Shakur. It’s NOT the rapper, but everything from his middle name to date of birth — June 16, 1971 — is dead on, no pun intended.

The suspect’s real name is Clarence Campbell, but he uses ‘Pac as an alias. He’s also used the name during multiple previous arrests — including one for battery — so cops are hip to the game. Docs show Campbell’s real name is attached to his arrest records. Funny stuff!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96