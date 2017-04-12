Tupac Shakur ARRESTED! #TrueStory #IvyUneashed

April 12, 2017 9:25 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: 2 Pac, 2pac, Arrested, ivy unleashed, Power 96, Tupac, ya chica ivy

Tupac Shakur was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon just last month…
SERIOUSLY! Cops booked a 45-year-old man named Tupac Amaru Shakur. It’s NOT the rapper, but everything from his middle name to date of birth — June 16, 1971 — is dead on, no pun intended.
The suspect’s real name is Clarence Campbell, but he uses ‘Pac as an alias. He’s also used the name during multiple previous arrests — including one for battery — so cops are hip to the game. Docs show Campbell’s real name is attached to his arrest records. Funny stuff!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live