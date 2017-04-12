It’s Baaaaaaaaack!!!! A Throwback Game Makes A Comeback!!!! ~@jayonair96

April 12, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: childhood, cool, Entertainment, family, fun, games, internet, Life, Media, memories, news, pop culture, School, The 90s, Throwback, Toy, work

Before we were all glued to our phones, there was another handheld device that took up our time.

Remember the Tamagotchi?!? It was a late 90’s game that originated from Japan where you had an electronic animal that needed to be fed and it pooped like crazy. It was basically like having a baby without the baby momma or baby daddy drama!!!! LOL!!!! Well to celebrate its 20th anniversary since the launch of the toy, it is being re-released!!!!

Do you want the good news or bad news?!? Good news…It’s already being sold (but only in Japan for now). Hopefully, we’ll get to see it in stores soon though. Bad news…if you want a throwback version of the toy you can get it online but some are charging as much as $1,000!!!!

Did you have a Tamagotchi?!? Are you or are you gonna get one for the kiddies?!? Sound off!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live