It’s Baaaaaaaaack!!!! A Throwback Game Makes A Comeback!!!! ~@jayonair96

Before we were all glued to our phones, there was another handheld device that took up our time.

Remember the Tamagotchi?!? It was a late 90’s game that originated from Japan where you had an electronic animal that needed to be fed and it pooped like crazy. It was basically like having a baby without the baby momma or baby daddy drama!!!! LOL!!!! Well to celebrate its 20th anniversary since the launch of the toy, it is being re-released!!!!

Do you want the good news or bad news?!? Good news…It’s already being sold (but only in Japan for now). Hopefully, we’ll get to see it in stores soon though. Bad news…if you want a throwback version of the toy you can get it online but some are charging as much as $1,000!!!!

Did you have a Tamagotchi?!? Are you or are you gonna get one for the kiddies?!? Sound off!!!!