Who would think that Drake’s song Pasionfruit would get a lil cucumber twist to it and become viral! Reggae artist Macka B went in on the instrumental with bars about cucumbers and it is super catchy! Check out the video…

the beat to Drake's "Passionfruit" fits the cucumber rap perfectly 😂 pic.twitter.com/gpTW4ofEdp — muminah alfonso (@muminuh) April 9, 2017

