Vin Diesel + The Rock = 😍 #LucyLopez

Vin Diesel & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have finally addressed reports of a feud between them, which were sparked last summer when Johnson posted on Instagram about a “chicken s**t” male cast mate.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel tells USA Today. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

He adds that it’s easy for creative differences to arise when “two alphas” are on set, but that they have each other’s backs.

“Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life,” Diesel added. “Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”

