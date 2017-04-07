Text To Win Weekend For Chris Brown Party Lounge VIP Package

April 7, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Chris Brown

Chris Brown along with special guests, Fabolous, O.T., Genasis, and Kap G Are bringing “The Party” to the AmericanAirlines Arena on April 15!!

If you want to try and win a VIP Package that includes premium reserved seats, private VIP entrance and pre-show lounge access with food and drinks, just listen to POWER 96 all weekend long.

When you hear the keyword, text it in to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, April 7th, at 6:00 pm until Sunday, April 9th, at 11:59 pm

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1)  prize winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to Chris Brown’s “The Party Tour”  at the AmericanAirlines Arena on April 15th which includes exclusive access to the pre-show lounge including food and drinks, premium reserved seats, and a private VIP entrance to the show.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

