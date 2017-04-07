Text On The 10’s Weekend For Ariana Grande Tickets

April 7, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

Multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-nominated artist, Ariana Grande is coming back to South Florida and POWER 96 wants to send you to the show for free!

Just enter our Text on the 10s weekend giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to this highly anticipated concert plus you’ll get to hang out before the show at her “Dangerous Woman” Tour Sound Check Party on April 14th.

This is your last call for tickets!

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, April 7th at 8:00 pm until Sunday, April 9th at 10:00 pm.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the Ariana Grande “Dangerous Woman” Tour at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, April 14th.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

