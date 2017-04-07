Meghan Trainor Tells Ellen She Had Vocal Surgery in December #Jp

During her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan Trainor revealed that she secretly underwent vocal surgery for the second time in December. In fact, the pop star says that she’s been on vocal rest all year, making her performance of “I’m a Lady” from Smurfs: The Lost Village the first time she’s sung in three months. The Ellen performance was even more special to Trainor because her surgeon was in the audience watching. “That was very emotional, singing to her, especially,” Trainor said. “I’m trying not to cry, but it was tough. It was tough.”