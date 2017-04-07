Harry Styles Debuts 1st Solo Single “Sign of the Times” #Jp

April 7, 2017 11:48 AM By J.P.
One Direction’s Harry Styles debuted his first solo single “Sign of the Times” in the wee hours of Friday morning, an emotional ballad that’s nearly six minutes long and already has fans going berserk online. “It’s pretty killer,” Billboard writes about the track. “He delivered a true spacey rock ballad in ‘Sign of the Times,’ something that might fit in more with David Bowie’s catalog or perhaps even an epic ’90s rock jam like Spacehog’s ‘In the Meantime’ than it does with today’s top 40.” “We just wanted to make what we wanted to listen to, and that has been the most fun part for me about making the whole album,” Styles gushed in a UK radio interview today. “In the least weird way possible, it’s my favorite album to listen to at the moment.” Styles will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 15 and a “Sign of the Times” music video is expected soon.

