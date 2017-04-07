Celeb Sex Tape Alert!! #IvyUnleashed

Sooo the rumors are starting regarding Mel B and her husband’s alleged SEX TAPES! Supposedly four of their alleged partners, which includes a US TV presenter, have contacted lawyers because they’re afraid that footage of their sex acts might be shared online. In her court declaration on Monday, Mel B said her husband would ‘surreptitiously videotape’ their sex life including the threesomes she claims he forced her into with other women over the course of their 10-year marriage. The former Spice Girl also claimed her husband blackmailed her over the films in the application for a restraining order! Wow…HOT MESS EXPRESS!

