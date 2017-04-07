Burger King to Launch Froot Loops Milkshake #Jp

If you’re looking to spice up your breakfast options this month, just take a swing through the Burger King drive-thru. The fast food joint announced this week it will be debuting a Froot Loops milkshake. (That’s pretty much like a breakfast smoothie, right?) According to Us Weekly, the limited edition treat will feature vanilla soft serve, loads of Froot Loops cereal, a secret “sweet sauce” and a swirl of whipped cream. Burger King’s past seasonal shakes have included gingerbread, red velvet Oreo and pumpkin spice Oreo. The new shake debuts April 17 and will cost $3.

