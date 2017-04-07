Basic B**ches Rejoice! Rosé NOW Comes In A 40. 🍷 #LucyLopez

Summer just got a bit more exciting for gals (and guys) who love rosé. Delish reports that Forty Ounce Wines, which is produced in the Loire Valley by French winemaker Julien Braud, is now selling 40-ounce bottles of a dry, light-bodied rosé. So far, the rosé forties are available in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Colorado, for $16 a pop. However, you’ll have to act quick, because the company only produced 1,200 cases from the 2016 vintage. The company also produces a 40-ounce version of a muscadet, which is a white French wine variety.

But… before you crack open your 40oz of Rosé make sure you’re rocking out to this…

