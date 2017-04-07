A List Of My Favorite Beers, Because Happy National Beer Day! 🍺 #LucyLopez

April 7, 2017 7:33 AM By Lucy Lopez
Today is National Beer Day… so here are some of my picks for your taste buds!

Funky Buddha’s – Maple Bacon Porter, Floridian and Hop Stimulator

Wynwood Brewing –  La Rubia, Pop’s Porter and of course Father Francisco! 

Cigar City Brewing – Jai Alai IPA, Florida Cracker

M.I.A Brewing –  Miami Weiss, Tourist Trappe

Ballasts Point – Grunion Pale Ale

New Belgium – Fat Tire

Copper Tail – Free Dive IPA & Unholy Trippel

Unbranded Brewing – Guava Wheat

and last but not least, DogfishHead – 120 Minute IPA ((only serious drinkers, so don’t bother if you’re not serious like me))

 

