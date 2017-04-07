2Pac Becomes Revolutionary Rapper in All Eyez on Me Trailer #Jp

Tupac Shakur takes on the burden of becoming the voice of a generation in the new trailer for the forthcoming biopic All Eyez on Me. Released on Thursday, the new clip shows Demetrius Shipp Jr. starring as the older version of Pac and shows snippets of his journey to stardom, from him attending Black Panther meetings with his mom as a child to his turn as an artist with revolutionary aspirations. The trailer also highlights the early friendship between Shakur and his eventual rival The Notorious B.I.G., portrayed by Jamal Woolard, including discussions they had about using their “platform to make change.” All Eyez On Me hits theaters on June 16, which would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

