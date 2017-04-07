105-Year-Old Man Becomes Oldest to Ride a Roller Coaster #Jp

April 7, 2017 11:53 AM By J.P.
A 105-year-old British man became the oldest person to ride on a roller coaster this week when he took a joy ride on the Twistosaurus at Flamingo Land theme park in North Yorkshire, England. Guinness World Records has confirmed that Jack Reynolds officially became the “Oldest person to ride a non-inversion roller coaster” after he documented the feat on UK television show Good Morning Britain on Thursday, his 105th birthday. Reynolds rode the coaster alongside his 56-year-old daughter Jayne and the show’s co-hosts. “I’m going for another ride in a minute!” Reynolds said after the record-setting ride. This was the second time Reynolds celebrated his birthday by setting a world record; he became the “Oldest person to receive their first tattoo” on his 104th birthday last year.

