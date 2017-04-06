Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie Sells 2 More Tickets in the UK #Jp

April 6, 2017 10:28 AM By J.P.
Just one person in the UK saw Shia LaBeouf’s new movie Man Down over the weekend when it premiered in a single UK theater. However, Page Six reports that the theater has confirmed that it has since sold two more tickets. (Congrats, Shia!) That means that Man Down has grossed almost a whopping $30 since its release in Britain. The indie thriller, which stars LaBeouf as a war veteran suffering from PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan, has received mostly negative reviews. “Poor Shia,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Box Office tracking company ComScore, told Variety after the dismal box office results. “That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something.”

