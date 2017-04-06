Proof That Katy Perry G**gles Herself. 😳 #LucyLopez

When she’s feeling down on herself, Katy Perry has a foolproof way to boost her self-esteem: Googling herself. Page Six reports that on Wednesday, the pop star took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of herself wearing a boobalicious push-up bra and short shorts. “Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so,” she captioned the photo, which had the search string “katy perry hot” plainly visible at the top. Fans, of course, loved the nod and praised Perry for her gesture–and, since her battery charge was at 13 percent, told her to charge her phone.
Proof of googling…