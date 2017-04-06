New trailer for 2Pac biopic All Eyes On Me Released! #IvyUnleashed

April 6, 2017 3:40 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
OMG! This is something I’m absolutely excited about! I’ve always been a Tupac girl. Gives me memories of driving around my Blue Mercury Topaz car (that was always overheating) in El Paso, Texas just VIBING to his music as loud as my volume would go! Other artists from the era like Notorious B.I.G. and Suge Knight are also represented in the film. The movie is out June 16th!!! Can’t wait.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
Listen Live