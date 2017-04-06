Nearly 50 Advertisers Have Pulled Out of The O’Reilly Factor #Jp

April 6, 2017 10:45 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: Bill, hey now, JP, Power 96

Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and BMW of North America are among the 40-plus companies who’ve pulled advertising from The O’Reilly Factor amid a sexual assault scandal involving host Bill O’Reilly. “The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement Wednesday. A New York Times investigation revealed last week that five women who had accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment had secretly received $13 million cumulatively in settlements from O’Reilly and FOX News. Other companies that have pulled ads include Allstate, Esurance (which is owned by Allstate), Credit Karma, Wayfair, TrueCar, and Coldwell Banker.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Street Squad To Give Out Free Coffee On 411 Pain Day
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live