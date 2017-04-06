Nearly 50 Advertisers Have Pulled Out of The O’Reilly Factor #Jp

Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and BMW of North America are among the 40-plus companies who’ve pulled advertising from The O’Reilly Factor amid a sexual assault scandal involving host Bill O’Reilly. “The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement Wednesday. A New York Times investigation revealed last week that five women who had accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment had secretly received $13 million cumulatively in settlements from O’Reilly and FOX News. Other companies that have pulled ads include Allstate, Esurance (which is owned by Allstate), Credit Karma, Wayfair, TrueCar, and Coldwell Banker.
Nearly 50 Advertisers Have Pulled Out of The O’Reilly Factor #JpApril 6, 2017 10:45 AM
(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)