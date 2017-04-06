Nearly 50 Advertisers Have Pulled Out of The O’Reilly Factor #Jp

Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and BMW of North America are among the 40-plus companies who’ve pulled advertising from The O’Reilly Factor amid a sexual assault scandal involving host Bill O’Reilly. “The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement Wednesday. A New York Times investigation revealed last week that five women who had accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment had secretly received $13 million cumulatively in settlements from O’Reilly and FOX News. Other companies that have pulled ads include Allstate, Esurance (which is owned by Allstate), Credit Karma, Wayfair, TrueCar, and Coldwell Banker.