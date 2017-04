In a half-jokingly homage to the culinary world’s master of takedowns, John Legend turned some of Ramsay’s greatest insults into beautiful, soulful music. Some of those sweet-insult-nothings, ranged from the complex: “You put so much ginger in this it’s a Weasley” to the simple classic: “How the f— did you burn ice cream?” It’s great! also IT’S RAW!

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...