Jeter + Bush = Miami Marlins #LucyLopez

April 6, 2017 10:18 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: derek jeter, Jeb Bush

Derek Jeter, is interested in bidding for the Miami Marlins! Oh Captain! My Captain!

Also, two other groups who are reportedly interested in bidding for the Marlins, one of those groups is headed by former Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

The price for the Marlins could be as much as $1.6 billion, according to the report. Jeter made more than $265 million in his playing career with the Yankees.

So far, no comment from either players! Get it? Players?!

Let me remind you what an amazing player Derek Jeter is/was/will forever be..

 

and real quick this is to remind you who Jeb Bush is…

 

