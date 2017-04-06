Does Donald Trump Jr. Have Political Aspirations? #Jp

Donald Trump’s “unpresidented” electoral victory had a profound effect on his namesake son at least where political aspirations are concerned. Page Six reports that Donald Trump Jr. told members of a Hicksville, New York-based gun club on Tuesday that he’s “interested in running for office, such as governor of New York, but the position of mayor of New York would be less interesting to him.” A source claims that Trump Jr. being on the campaign trail apparently made him re-evaluate his career. “Going back to doing deals is boring after 18 months,” Trump Jr. said. “The politics bug bit me.” So he’s weighing his options for the future. “Do I want to be behind the scenes and be a mouthpiece and fight back against crazy liberal media?” Trump Jr. asked. “Maybe.”