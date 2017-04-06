Congratulations Internet, You Win. #SorryNotSorryPepsi #LucyLopez

Pepsi has pulled its new protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner after first defending the spot amid widespread backlash. “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company tweeted on Wednesday. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

Well, EVERYONE is pissed at Pepsi.

Yet, the INTERNET found a way to spin this into comedy gold and that’s why the INTERNET will always WIN at LIFE! Check out the BEST parody of the Pepsi commercial that’s got Pepsi on everyone’s shit list.

Enjoy…