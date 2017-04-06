‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer(Mini-Me) Hospitalized For Alcohol Addiction

This is really sad news to hear. Verne Troyer has been battling alcohol addiction for years — and he’s going back to rehab after being in the hospital for two weeks in a San Fernando Valley hospital. TMZ reports that Verne has been getting treatment for alcohol abuse for over a week. In a message to his fans,he said: “With your support, I got this.” Hope he gets better! Any addiction is sad not only for the person going through this, bu also for the family as well!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96