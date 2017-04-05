Summer Fashion Must Have: A Platinum Vagine Tshirt! 😳 #LucyLopez

Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios is attempting to extend her 15 minutes of fame by launching a new fashion line inspired by her time on the show. E! News reports that Olympios announced on Instagram Tuesday that she has partnered with Riot Society for a collection of shirts, tank-tops and long-sleeve tees that start at $22 and include phrases such as “Make America Corinne Again,” “OK, But First Cheese Pasta” and “Dude I Need Sushi.” The line also features a shirt that reads, “Platinum Vagine.” Because, of course she went there. Go to :27 on the video below to understand the importance of having a golden heart and a platinum vagine.