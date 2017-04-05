Scientists Willing to Pay Men $17,000 to Lay in Bed for 2 Months #Jp

Researchers in France are seeking men to pay $17,000 to lie on their backs for 60 days straight. The Guardian reports that the Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology wants to use the participants to study the effects of microgravity (the state of virtual weightlessness). The requirements aren’t very extraordinary: You have to be a man between the ages of 20 and 24 with a body mass index between 22 and 27. You also can’t smoke or have allergies. However, the job isn’t necessarily easy. Those hired will have to lay flat on their backs with their head at a slight decline, and will be required to eat, bathe and go to the bathroom without getting up. “The volunteers must stay permanently lying down,” lead scientist Arnaud Beck explains. “In practice, it is still far from simple. The rule of the game is to keep at least one shoulder in contact with the bed or stretcher.” Astronauts who spend extended periods of time in space experience muscle loss and a drop in bone density. Hence, the experiment is being done to examine the negative effects of weightlessness on the human body, as well as ways to combat those issues.