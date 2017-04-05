Pepsi Pulls Ad With Kendall Jenner – Accused of Downplaying Black Lives Matter Issue

WOW!! Who the heck was in charge here? Just watching this video will give you a hint that SOMEONE is going to get offended. Pepsi was accused of downplaying many serious issues including the Black Lives Matter movement, and has since pulled this ad. “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark and apologize,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Thoughts? Are people being too sensitive? Or are these serious issues being trivialized?

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96