L.A. Couple Hosts Wedding Reception at In-N-Out Burger #Jp

April 5, 2017
A California couple who got married last Friday decided to follow up their vows with double-double burgers and animal fries at In-N-Out, where they held their reception. According to KTLA, Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes decided to skip the formalities and hit the fast-food chain with friends and family because it’s their favorite place to eat. It also gave the groom, who is in the United States Air Force a chance to enjoy a much-missed meal. “I’m currently stationed in New Mexico, and there are no In-N-Outs over there” he explained. “I’ve been gone for a while and we really like In-N-Out.” The couple, who obviously saved a ton of money by forgoing a swanky reception, next plans on traveling to England for their honeymoon.

