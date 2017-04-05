Kelly Osbourne Addresses Battling a Disease in New Book

By Hayden Wright

Kelly Osbourne is rock and roll royalty and a celebrity in her own right, but forget what you think you know about the hellraiser-turned-Fashion Policewoman. In her new book There Is No F—ing Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, Kelly recalls how a struggle with Lyme disease has challenged and strengthened her as an adult.

“I thought I had Lyme disease,” she writes. “I had started entering my symptoms into online quizzes, and the results kept coming back Lyme disease. For the first time, someone listened to me, and I got tested. The results were positive: I had stage III neurological Lyme disease. I was relieved to finally know what was going on, but I was also scared s–less.”

As soon as the positive results came back, Kelly got proactive about treatment.

“I got on a plane and flew to Philip’s treatment center in Germany. I started stem cell therapy,” she wrote. “Rather than trying to kill off the disease with antibiotics, this treatment worked to strengthen my immune system so my body could fight off and get rid of the disease on its own, which is a much more complete and lasting cure.”

She added that the prominence of Lyme disease in the tabloid media has made her reluctant to speak out about her own experience.

“I’ve kept quiet about my Lyme disease, not only for fear of pharmaceutical companies coming after me because of the cure I found in Germany but also because it seems like the trendy disease to have right now, and I’m tired of seeing sad celebrities play the victim on the cover of weekly mags,” she wrote. “Since I know firsthand how awfully debilitating it is, I know who really has it and who is just trying to prolong their 15 minutes. I don’t understand how anyone could think that the life you have to live with Lyme disease is glamorous.”

Ultimately, the journey has put her in touch with her own body and feelings.

“I’ve learned to advocate for myself when it comes to my health, and I trust my intuition. If I think something is wrong, I refuse to let anyone dismiss it. And sadly, I stay the f— away from reindeer.”