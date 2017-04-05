DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd Making Headlines For…. #IvyUnleashed

It’s the absolute CUTEST THING ever how much love Khaled has for his son Asahd! His love is totally evident on his snapchat and Instagram….It literally melts my heart! Check out the video below where he’s chatting with him about a song he needs approval on for his upcoming album Grateful. They are currently trending on Twitter “DJ Khaled’s son is already producing tracks for his dad, who is quick to give the mini mogul the praise and affirmations he deserves. “

