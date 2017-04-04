P!nk Shares Gym Pic, Drops Wisdom about Weight, Body Image

"Stay off the scale ladies," she wrote.
By Robyn Collins

P!nk has never been one to sugar coat anything, and now she has shared her weight, height, and thoughts on body image.

The singer is known to sing about self-confidence and strength. So the pop star has shared a photo of herself looking strong in gym clothes as a reminder to people to be realistic in their expectations, and stop weighing in.

In the Instagram image, P!nk stands in front of a full-length mirror, and the caption reads, “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3”? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. … The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

