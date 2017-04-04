Kylie Jenner – Tyga = Predictable Breakup. 💔 #LucyLopez

Sometimes the hardest part of keeping up with the Kardashians is keeping up with their many breakups. Case in point: Yesterday, People reported that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga are once again on a break. “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” says a source. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.” The now-27-year-old Tyga and 19-year-old Kylie were first linked in the fall of 2014, but didn’t become open as a couple until Kylie turned 18 in August 2015. Last year, when the couple took several mini-breaks, another source told People, “Over and over again, [Kylie] feels like she can’t trust Tyga.”

Another source told Power 96, “Over and over again, Lucy Lopez feels like she can’t trust these rumors.”

In the meantime, let’s celebrate Kylie for what she really is… a makeup queen!