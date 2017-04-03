FIU Offering Free Tuition This Fall to Freshman’s (#FlyGirlDiva)

April 3, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: #FlyGirlDiva #FIU #Free #Tuition #Power96

If your looking to further your education and go after your dream job for free now is your chance!

If your family can’t pay for your college tuition, FIU will with their new Golden Promise Program beiginning this Fall.

FIU’s Golden Promise guarantees 2017 freshmen that their tuition will be covered if they are Florida residents and have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of zero on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

FIU states their Golden Promise covers gaps in financial aid so that students can take 30 credit hours a year and earn a bachelor’s degree in four years. FIU awards priority financial aid to those who submit the FAFSA by March 1.

If this is the breakthrough you’ve been looking for visit FIU.

More from Fly Girl Diva (Weekends)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Text To Win Tix To Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

Listen Live