FIU Offering Free Tuition This Fall to Freshman’s (#FlyGirlDiva)

If your looking to further your education and go after your dream job for free now is your chance!

If your family can’t pay for your college tuition, FIU will with their new Golden Promise Program beiginning this Fall.

FIU’s Golden Promise guarantees 2017 freshmen that their tuition will be covered if they are Florida residents and have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of zero on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

FIU states their Golden Promise covers gaps in financial aid so that students can take 30 credit hours a year and earn a bachelor’s degree in four years. FIU awards priority financial aid to those who submit the FAFSA by March 1.

