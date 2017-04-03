Calvin Harris + Ariana Granda + Pharrell Williams = HEATSTROKE #Lopez

“Heatstroke” is exactly what some Calvin Harris fans may experience now that he’s teamed up with such super-hot talents as Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Young Thug for his latest single. Radio.com says Harris’ new track, which dropped on Thursday, “combines soul, funk and dance music into a colorful cocktail. While his guests deliver stellar performances, Harris takes control, performing eight instruments as well as producing and arranging the track.” “Heatstroke” arrives just five weeks after Harris’ first single of 2017, “Slide,” which featured Frank Ocean and Migos.