Selena Quintanilla: What She Meant To Me #IvyUnleashed

March 31, 2017 6:01 PM
You can call me a TRUE Selena fan! She introduced me to Tejano music, I bought every single CD she released, I danced my heart away with my friends in our living rooms in Texas, I blasted her music when I would clean on Saturdays, I would sit on my bed on Friday nights in my room with my besties as we read every single one of her lyrics from the pamphlet that would come with her CDs. SUCH AMAZING memories I have. She’s in my heart. I grew up with her!  It’s so hard for me to comprehend that it’s been 22 years since she was taken from us. Her huge heart and amazing talent will forever be spoken about! Love you Selenas….YES, SELENAAAAAAS!!! Xoxo
-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96

