Sylvester Huffin (who SAYS he has ties to Fetty Wap) was charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in connection with the robbery and shootout in Paterson. This guy says he’s an executive manager at Fetty’s label, RGF Productions. Cops say that he’s the alleged gunman who accidentally shot himself in the thigh during the shootout, and surveillance footage appears to show him as the shooter! GEEZ! Is all this violence necessary! Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96