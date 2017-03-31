50 Cent Addresses Rumors about Absence from Chris Brown’s Tour

By Abby Hassler

50 Cent took to social media to address recent rumors circulating about his absence from Chris Brown’s The Party Tour, which begins with a show tonight in Baltimore, Maryland.

TMZ first reported Friday (March 31) the “In Da Club” rapper was set to be a lead guest on Brown’s tour but backed out when his fee was far higher than the offer from Brown’s promoter.

According to the source, the rapper walked away two weeks ago, but the tour continued to promote 50 for another week.

In his post, 50 called Brown a friend and affirmed it was only a matter of scheduling and organizational concerns, writing, “I would never say my friends can’t afford me. This run wasn’t handled correctly, I’m still on set filming Den of Thieves. #effenvodka”

