Forget Crest Whitening or Enamel toothpaste. What if you could wake up every morning and taste a scrumptious flamed boiled burger with everything on it in your mouth without actually bitting into a Whopper?

Well thanks to Burger King they just released a 60 second ad about their new “Whopper Toothpaste”

Check it out below

Even though some think this is strange while others are jumping for joy, this may all be an early April Fools joke.