Snow In Miami This Summer As Slava’s Snowshow Returns To The Arsht Center

March 30, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Adrienne Arsht Center, Slava's Snowshow

It’s Snowtime in Miami!

The multi-award-winning international sensation, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW, which has delighted and thrilled audiences in more than 80 cities around the world, returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center this summer and POWER 96 has your tickets.

Tune-in to the Power Morning Show Monday, April 3rd for details on how to win during the Down Lo with Lucy Lopez.

SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW is a cross between Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group and is described as an entertainment phenomenon that takes audiences on an alluring 90-minute journey that is “pure magic” filled with wonderous images, delightful comedy, enchanting music and snow – lots and lots of snow.

The show runs July 12th to August 6th and you can buy tickets now at www.arshtcenter.org or you can try to win them Monday morning here on Power 96. We’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to opening night (7/12) plus a $200 gift card to Brava by Brad Kilgore for dinner before the show.

Note: Slava’s Snowshow is not recommended for children 8 years and younger.

Click Here for Official Contest Rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Tix To Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live