Snow In Miami This Summer As Slava’s Snowshow Returns To The Arsht Center

It’s Snowtime in Miami!

The multi-award-winning international sensation, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW, which has delighted and thrilled audiences in more than 80 cities around the world, returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center this summer and POWER 96 has your tickets.

Tune-in to the Power Morning Show Monday, April 3rd for details on how to win during the Down Lo with Lucy Lopez.

SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW is a cross between Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group and is described as an entertainment phenomenon that takes audiences on an alluring 90-minute journey that is “pure magic” filled with wonderous images, delightful comedy, enchanting music and snow – lots and lots of snow.

The show runs July 12th to August 6th and you can buy tickets now at www.arshtcenter.org or you can try to win them Monday morning here on Power 96. We’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to opening night (7/12) plus a $200 gift card to Brava by Brad Kilgore for dinner before the show.

Note: Slava’s Snowshow is not recommended for children 8 years and younger.

Click Here for Official Contest Rules