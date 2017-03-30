Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

By Robyn Collins

Mary J. Blige has revealed the tracklist for her new album Strength of a Woman, and it includes collaborations with Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled and more.

Related: Mary J. Blige and Diana Ross to Headline 2017 Essence Festival

“Glow Up” is a collaboration with Elliott, DJ Khaled and Migos’ Quavo, while “Smile” features Kaytranada and “Tell the Truth” includes Prince Charlez.

“This is one of my most powerful albums. I’m excited to share it,” tweeted Blige in a post that revealed the track list.

Strength of a Woman, the singer’s 13th studio album, will be released April 28.

My tracklisting for #STRENGTHOFAWOMAN, revealed. This is one of my most powerful albums. I'm excited to share it on… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) March 30, 2017

Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman track list:

1. “Love Yourself” feat. Kanye West

2. “Thick of It”

3. “Set Me Free”

4. “It’s Me”

5. “Glow Up” feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott

6. “U + Me (Love Lesson)”

7. “Indestructible”

8. “Thank You”

9. “Survivor”

10. “Find the Love”

11. “Smile” feat. Prince Charlez

12. “Telling the Truth” feat. Kaytranada

13. “Strength of a Woman”

14. “Hello Father”