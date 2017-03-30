Ivanka Tump Takes Official Job in the White House #Jp

March 30, 2017 5:24 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: ivanka, president

Ivanka Trump has taken an official job in the White House: assistant to the President. “We are pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as First Daughter and in support of the President,” the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. “Ivanka’s service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously.” Ivanka herself added, “I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees.” In her new position, Ivanka will join her husband Jared Kushner every day in the West Wing. Kushner is an influential senior adviser to the President.

