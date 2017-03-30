Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by 23-Foot Python #Jp

A 25-year-old man in Indonesia who’d gone missing on Monday was apparently killed when he was swallowed whole by a 23-foot python. In a six-minute YouTube video posted Wednesday by the Indonesian publication Tribun Timur, villagers can be seen slicing open the snake’s body to reveal the dead victim’s legs and torso. “When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck,” a local official told the AP. “It seems he was attacked from behind, because we found a wound on his back.” Villagers began searching for the victim, known as Akbar (many Indonesians use only one name), on Monday night after he hadn’t returned from working on his crops the previous day.

