Blac Chyna VS Tyga & Rob! #LucyLopez

March 30, 2017 7:15 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: blac chyna, DRAMA, Tyga, wow

Blac Chyna went off on ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tyga this week in a NSFW Snapchat rant that called him out for failing to pay child support. “No child support!” Chyna wrote in her rant. “N**ga is like hoes! So imma treat you like that…Tyga you’re a b**ch!” As HollywoodLife notes, the rant seems to suggest that Tyga may have made some unflattering remarks about Chyna’s parenting to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her brother, Rob Kardashian–who is Chyna’s other baby daddy. The screed ends with her listing the address of her Lashed salon in L.A., hinting that Tyga should come to her if he wants to talk smack.

“It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n—a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!!! No child support!” Chyna, 28, wrote. “N—a is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny! Wow. Stop running to ur money!” – Blac Chyna (a poet in training)

 

Blac Chyna Goes Off On Tyga

 

 

